Maruti may slow down this fiscal, unlikely to replicate 21% growth, says Shashank Srivastava

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Shashank Srivastava senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki, also spoke about Maruti's plans to focus on expanding its share in the Indian automobile market across both Sports Utility Vehicle( SUV) and Non-SUV segment even as he claimed that replicating this year's record growth in sales was 'unlikely'

Automotive giant Maruti Suzuki witnessed record sales in FY23 with a growth of 21 percent in the domestic market in FY23.

Talking about the company's performance in an interview with CNBC TV-18, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki, Shashank Srivastava, however, said that it is unlikely that the momentum would be replicated this year too.

Citing issues such as a delay in the waiting period for some of the Maruti cars in India, Shrivastava spoke at length about the role of chip shortage in the delay and its overall impact on the carmaker.

"It's unlikely that we are going to see this type of growth. Of course, you must remember that the 21 percent growth we saw this year, was despite the semiconductor issues which had led to drop in production levels, especially in some particular models where we still see a lot of waiting. So it really depends on the production and that itself is dependent on the semiconductor supply," Srivastava said.