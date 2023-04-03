Maruti may slow down this fiscal, unlikely to replicate 21% growth, says Shashank Srivastava

Automotive giant Maruti Suzuki witnessed record sales in FY23 with a growth of 21 percent in the domestic market in FY23.

Talking about the company's performance in an interview with CNBC TV-18, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki, Shashank Srivastava, however, said that it is unlikely that the momentum would be replicated this year too.

Citing issues such as a delay in the waiting period for some of the Maruti cars in India, Shrivastava spoke at length about the role of chip shortage in the delay and its overall impact on the carmaker.

"It's unlikely that we are going to see this type of growth. Of course, you must remember that the 21 percent growth we saw this year, was despite the semiconductor issues which had led to drop in production levels, especially in some particular models where we still see a lot of waiting. So it really depends on the production and that itself is dependent on the semiconductor supply," Srivastava said.

He also spoke about Maruti's plans to focus on expanding its share in the Indian automobile market across both Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and Non-SUV segments. He emphasised that Maruti-Suzuki aims to up its market share to 50 percent from 42 percent. "Our market share for FY23 is just above 42 percent. And, in the non-SUV market, our share continues to go beyond 65 percent. Our objective is to get to 50 percent of the market share," he said. Related stories Ola Electric & TVS drive E2W sales to 85,802 units in March

Atul Auto zooms 12% on sharp surge in March, FY23 sales The executive spoke about expanding Maruti's hold over the SUV segment and also talked about the company's new models such as the Fronx and the Jimny and how they will expand the automaker's market share. He expects the company's share in the SUV segment to jump from 18 percent in this fiscal year to 25 percent in the next fiscal year. "Next year we do see improvement in our market share thanks to the SUV vehicles that we have introduced and the sales of the Fronx and the Jimny which will start in April end for the Fronx and for the Jimny a little later. Last year our SUV market share was just about 11.5 percent, but in quarter four of this year, it's already about 18 percent And going forward next year I think we can go up to 25 percent market share in the SUV segment," the senior executive said.

Moneycontrol News