    Manish Raj Singhania takes over as 36th President of FADA

    Singhania is the Managing Partner of Raipur-based Ralas Motors and has a dealership of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. He been the President of Raipur Automobile Dealers Associations (RADA) for the last nine years

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
    The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on August 24 announced that it has named Manish Raj Singhania as its 36th President for a two-year term till 2024.

    The decision was made at the automobile dealers body's  307th Governing Council Meeting, which was held immediately after the 58th Annual General Meeting at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the body said in a statement.

    Singhania is the Managing Partner of Raipur-based Ralas Motors and has a dealership of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. He been the President of Raipur Automobile Dealers Associations (RADA) for the last nine years. He replaces Vinkesh Gulati, who heads United Automobiles, which has dealerships of Mahindra and Bajaj Auto.

    For over 12 years, Singhania has been a key member of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Governing Council, holding different positions and roles, particularly in accelerating the expansion of the association's network.

    The association also announced the appointment of C S Vigneshwar and Sai Giridhar as the Vice President and Secretary, respectively.

    Outgoing President Gulati said, “The past two years have been an enormous honour and source of pride for me as the head of India's apex association of Automobile Dealers. It is truly said that necessity is the mother of invention, and COVID-19 made our association even stronger."

    Moreover, Singhania noted, ''Apart from putting in all my effort to strengthen auto retail across the country and continuously striving to bring in a balanced approach towards dealer related issues, I along with my team will also work towards the implementation of Auto Dealer's Protection Act, getting in a balanced OEM-dealer agreement."

    Despite the current challenges, India has the potential to become the global leader in the automobile industry, he added.

    Founded in 1964, FADA is the apex national body of automobile retail industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of 2 or 3 Wheelers, Passenger Cars, UVs, Commercial Vehicles (including buses and trucks) and Tractors. FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 26,500 dealerships across the country.
