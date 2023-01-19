English
    Manasi Tata to helm Toyota Kiroloskar, takes charge as Vice Chair

    Manasi Tata, who had joined the board of Toyota Kirloskar Motors in December as Director after her father's demise, will now lead as the Vice Chairperson of both Toyota Kirloskar Motors and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts.

    January 19, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
    A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Tata graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US and is trained in Toyota manufacturing processes

    Manasi Tata, daughter of late Vikram Kirloskar, took over as the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the automatker announced on January 19.

    The resolution  was passed days after the  demise of Kirloskar, former Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

    Tata joined the board as a director after her father's death late last year on December 26,2022. The release stated that Manasi has always been an 'active member' of the board.

    "Already serving as a member of the Board of Directors at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, Manasi Tata is an integral part of TKM’s corporate decisions and strategic operations. Driven by a sense of passion and sharp business acumen, she has always been an active Board member while keenly supporting Kirloskar in his vision for TKM", the release said.

    “I’m excited to enrich my journey with Toyota Kirloskar Motor. I am confident that with my personal belief of putting people first we will continue to create the best value not only for customers but also for the entire system from suppliers to dealers", Manasi Tata said reacting to the news.

    A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Tata graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, is trained in Toyota manufacturing processes and the Japanese work culture. She also runs an NGO 'Caring with Colour'  and works with government schools in three districts of Karnataka.
