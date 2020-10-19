172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|automobile|mahindra-thar-2020-crosses-15000-bookings-in-two-weeks-5983561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra Thar 2020 crosses 15,000 bookings in two weeks

Mahindra said nearly 57 percent of the Mahindra Thar 2020 buyers will be first-time vehicle owners

Moneycontrol News

Mahindra Thar 2020 has bagged over 15,000 bookings in just a little over two weeks since its launch on October 2, the company said, adding, nearly 57 percent of the buyers of the all-new second-generation legendary SUV will be first-time vehicle owners.

Mahindra said nearly 9,000 bookings were done in just the first four days since launch.

"We are delighted with this overwhelming response received for the All-New Thar, having crossed 15,000 bookings as on date," Livemint reported quoting M&M Chief Executive Officer (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra.

Much-awaited SUV Mahindra Thar 2020 launched for Rs 9.80 lakh in India.

Nakra said there is an acceptance of the All-New Thar amongst a larger base of lifestyle seekers. "Given this overwhelming response, we are substantially ramping up our capacity," he said.

Among other things, M&M also rolled out a long list of accessories and merchandise for the new SUV and its owners.

M&M has launched two versions of Thar -- AX and LX. Both the versions have the options of petrol and diesel. The new Thar has been designed and engineered in India, at M&M's Nashik plant.

The all-new version of Thar has been priced between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, the luxury variant of the new Thar -- LX -- has been priced at Rs 12.49 lakh for the hard-top convertible petrol, which may go up to Rs 12.95 lakh for the diesel.

The legendary SUV with a hardtop, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. Also, it has options like 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats. This is for the first time that Thar is coming up with petrol engine along with a mHawk diesel engine.

Meanwhile, the all-new SUVs of M&M are expected to be delivered to its owners from November-end onwards.

(With Inputs from Agencies)
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 07:04 pm

