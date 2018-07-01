App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

M&M June sales up 26% YoY at 45,155 units

Exports also registered a growth of 87 percent at 3,466 units as against 1,855 units in the year-ago month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) today reported a 26 percent increase in total sales at 45,155 units in June. It had sold 35,759 units in the same month previous year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were up 23 percent to 41,689 units last month, compared to 33,904 units in June 2017.

Exports also registered a growth of 87 percent at 3,466 units as against 1,855 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were up 12 percent at 18,137 units as against 16,212 units in June 2017.

Medium and heavy Commercial vehicle sales were up 58 percent at 1,108 units last month against 700 units in the year-ago period, it said.

“We are happy to have garnered an overall growth of 26 percent for June. This growth is driven by both our commercial and personal vehicles portfolio. We hope that macro conditions such as fuel prices, interest rates and raw material prices remain at satisfactory levels to enable us and the auto industry to grow in the coming months," said the company's Automotive Sector Preisdent Rajan Wadhera.
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 02:00 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Companies

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.