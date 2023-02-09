English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Mahindra & Mahindra to set up 'Last Mile Mobility Electric Vehicle' manufacturing facility in Telangana: State govt

    The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the announcement of Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), "India's first new mobility-focused cluster", at the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit, the state government said in a release.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
    Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao welcomed the investment from M&M and said,

    Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao welcomed the investment from M&M and said, "The proposed facility by M&M will greatly contribute to the goal of Telangana Mobility Valley to further accelerate the growth of sustainable mobility in India. (KT Rama Rao (Image: Facebook/@KTRTRS))

    The Telangana government on Thursday signed an MoU with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for establishing a manufacturing facility, including development and production of electric 3 and 4-wheelers, pertaining to its 'Last Mile Mobility business'.

    The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the announcement of Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), "India's first new mobility-focused cluster", at the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit, the state government said in a release.

    The state-of-the-art facility from M&M, together with its group companies ("Mahindra Group"), is an expansion of their existing factory in Zaheerabad, and involves an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, creating employment to about 800-1,000 people, it said.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Limited will collaborate with the Telangana government to lay down the roadmap for development of electric vehicle and energy storage systems manufacturing units in the State, it said.