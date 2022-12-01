 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra & Mahindra posts 56% rise in domestic passenger vehicle sales

Dec 01, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Utility vehicle sales were at 30,238 units as against 19,384 units in the year-ago month, up 56 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday reported a 56 per cent rise in domestic passenger vehicles sales at 30,392 units in November 2022.

The company had sold 19,458 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Utility vehicle sales were at 30,238 units as against 19,384 units in the year-ago month, up 56 per cent. Sales of cars and vans were higher at 154 units as compared to 74 units in the same month last year.

M&M President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said the growth in November sales was on the back of robust demand across the company's product portfolio.

"The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps," he added.

M&M said its total commercial vehicle sales were at  19,591 units last month.