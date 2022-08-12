Mahindra launches new Scorpio Classic to celebrate two decades of Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on August 12 announced the launch of the Scorpio Classic, a new avatar of its iconic brand Scorpio.

To celebrate its two decades, Mahindra has launched the Scorpio Classic, which retains the silhouette of the original and is offered now with refreshed looks, contemporary interiors, and a new powerful engine, among others.

The Scorpio brand has evolved over time to address the customer needs and remains the popular choice among enthusiasts who look for an ‘authentic’ SUV. The Scorpio Classic is reported to continue to demonstrate its traits of standout design, unmissable presence, and powerful performance.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, "The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs. With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, paramilitary, and internal security forces."

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said, "Its immense popularity has established Mahindra’s reputation as a manufacturer of tough yet sophisticated automobiles that have a universal appeal."

The Scorpio Classic can be distinguished by its new grille along with a bonnet with hood scoop and the new twin-peaks logo. The new DRLs with the signature Scorpio tower LED tail lamps and new R17 diamond-cut alloy wheels further add to the appeal of the original form. It also boasts superior performance – powered by an all-aluminum lightweight GEN-2 mHawk engine, producing a whopping 97 kW (132 PS) of power and 300 Nm torque.

The engine is 55 kilos lighter and is 14 percent more fuel efficient than the engine that powered the previous model. To further refine the driving experience, a new six-speed cable shift has been introduced in the manual transmission. The suspension set-up has been enhanced with MTV-CL technology to deliver superior ride and handling.

Available in two variants – Classic S and Classic S 11 – the Scorpio Classic will continue to be sold alongside the All-New Scorpio-N which was launched in June this year. The vehicle will be available across Mahindra dealerships for customers to explore and test drive starting today and the prices will be announced on August 20, 2022.