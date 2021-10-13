MARKET NEWS

Mahindra Finance launches two-month special festive offers on vehicle loans; check details

The 'Shubh Utsav' scheme is aimed at providing customers with offers and discounts on vehicle loans at "extremely competitive rates" during the festive season, Mahindra Finance said.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 10:06 PM IST
Representative image

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, one of the country's leading non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), on October 13 announced the launch of 'Shubh Utsav' -- a two-month campaign of special festive offers on vehicle loans.

The scheme is aimed at providing customers with offers and discounts on vehicle loans at "extremely competitive rates" during the festive season, Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

"‘Shubh Utsav’ has been launched with immediate effect and will continue over the next two months, till November-end," it said, adding that the offers would be available pan-India and are "specifically meant for customers who plan to avail vehicle loans during these two months."

The customer benefits that have been rolled out through the campaign are as follows: SUV Loans (Mahindra brand) at interest rates starting 7.35 percent; up to 100 percent funding; loan tenure up to 7 years; 50 percent waiver on processing fees; and loan on tractor implements at zero processing fee.

In addition to the above offers, the company is also offering the "Buy now and pay after 60 days" scheme, and "quarterly and half yearly EMI for select customers for car and tractor loans".

According to Mahindra Finance, the NBFC is currently witnessing "significant turnaround in customer sentiments" with the opening-up of the economy.

Customers are looking forward to spending in this festive season, with the consumption trend improving along with the buying pattern, it claimed.
Tags: #Mahindra Finance #NBFC #vehicle loans
first published: Oct 13, 2021 10:04 pm

