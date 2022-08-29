L&T Tech wins 5-year multi-million dollar deal from BMW for infotainment service

(Image: BMW)

L&T Technology Services Limited on August 29 said that it has won a five-year multi-million dollar deal from European luxury vehicle manufacturer BMW Group to provide high end engineering services for the firm's suite of infotainment consoles intended for its family of hybrid vehicles.

"This latest deal win is a testament to LTTS' long-standing expertise in the automotive engineering services domain. Our transportation engineering services are enabling leading OEMs to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new age digital technologies," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, L&T Technology Services.

Due to LTTS' extensive domain knowledge, engineering leadership in transportation technology, and proven capacity to provide special chances to scale up existing projects and work on new ones, the company was awarded the big contract. The engineers on the LTTS team will offer services in software development and integration, infotainment system validation, and defect management.