    L&T Tech wins 5-year multi-million dollar deal from BMW for infotainment service

    LTTS was awarded the deal due to its deep domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies along with a proven ability to offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
    (Image: BMW)

    (Image: BMW)

    L&T Technology Services Limited on August 29 said that it has won a five-year multi-million dollar  deal from European luxury vehicle manufacturer BMW Group to provide high end engineering services for the firm's suite of infotainment consoles intended for its family of hybrid vehicles.

    "This latest deal win is a testament to LTTS' long-standing expertise in the automotive engineering services domain. Our transportation engineering services are enabling leading OEMs to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new age digital technologies," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, L&T Technology Services.

    Due to LTTS' extensive domain knowledge, engineering leadership in transportation technology, and proven capacity to provide special chances to scale up existing projects and work on new ones, the company was awarded the big contract. The engineers on the LTTS team will offer services in software development and integration, infotainment system validation, and defect management.

    For the family of hybrid electric vehicles and the suite of infotainment consoles offered by the BMW Group, LTTS has an existing Near Shore Center that offers engineering and R&D services. The engineers at LTTS will be able to work on numerous solutions and provide services in real time due to the close proximity to the campus of the BMW Group.
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 10:04 am
