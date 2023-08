August 29, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

It happened due to a malfunction in its production system. This unexpected issue has disrupted the company's ability to order necessary components, resulting in the suspension of operations at almost all domestic assembly plants except for two. These affected plants are responsible for approximately one-third of Toyota's global production. While the exact cause of the malfunction is being investigated, it is believed not to be a cyberattack.