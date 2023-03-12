 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lamborghini eyes Tier I, Tier II cities for business growth in India

Mar 12, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Having established a presence across top cities in India, Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini is now eyeing customers in smaller centres to generate additional volumes, according to a top company official.

The super sports car maker is bullish on the country's economic growth, a rise of first-generation entrepreneurs and large-scale road infrastructure development to fuel future business growth.

In an interaction with PTI, Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said a few years ago the demand was largely concentrated in bigger cities and metros but now it is well spread out.

"We launched a programme and reached out to possible customers in 100 cities. Today we have 50 cities in India where you can find a Lamborghini owner and these Tier I and Tier II cities now contribute to more than 25 per cent of the business. So these cities are becoming very important for us," he noted.