Kinetic Green Energy ties up with Cholamandalam Investment for electric vehicle financing

Representative image.

Pune-based Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions has roped in Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, a well-known financial services firm that is part of the Murugappa Group, to offer easy and smart financing for its range of battery-operated three-wheelers and electric two-wheelers.

The two have already signed a memorandum of understanding for this, following which Kinetic Green has nominated Chola as an ‘accredited financier’ for its customers. The objective of this alliance is to make Kinetic Green’s battery-operated vehicles affordable for price-conscious buyers with attractive financing solutions.

This tie-up will allow Kinetic Green to compete in a new market which already has a clutch of companies, including TVS Motors. The new entrant can, however, tap into the brand recall associated with its name—Kinetic Engineering was a market leader with its nearly 15-year tie-up with Honda that transformed the scooter segment.

“I strongly believe that this partnership will enable Kinetic Green and its dealers to offer easy and affordable financing solutions to our EV customers which perfectly fit their needs and repayment abilities. With attractive finance options provided by Chola-Kinetic partnership, Kinetic Green’s customers can be assured of competitive financing solutions for their finance needs. This will further propel the growth of Kinetic Green’s electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers and help us achieve our vision of bringing green mobility to the masses in India,” said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO, Kinetic Green.

“This relationship will help us in taking a step closer to fulfilling our ESG (environment, social and governance) goals,” said Ravindra Kunduexecutive director, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance.