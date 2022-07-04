English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Kinetic Green Energy ties up with Cholamandalam Investment for electric vehicle financing

    The objective of this alliance is to make Kinetic Green’s battery-operated vehicles affordable for price-conscious buyers with attractive financing solutions

    KT Jagannathan
    July 04, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Pune-based Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions has roped in Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, a well-known financial services firm that is part of the Murugappa Group, to offer easy and smart financing for its range of battery-operated three-wheelers and electric two-wheelers.

    The two have already signed a memorandum of understanding for this, following which Kinetic Green has nominated Chola as an ‘accredited financier’ for its customers. The objective of this alliance is to make Kinetic Green’s battery-operated vehicles affordable for price-conscious buyers with attractive financing solutions.

    This tie-up will allow Kinetic Green to compete in a new market which already has a clutch of companies, including TVS Motors. The new entrant can, however, tap into the brand recall associated with its name—Kinetic Engineering was a market leader with its nearly 15-year tie-up with Honda that transformed the scooter segment.

    “I strongly believe that this partnership will enable Kinetic Green and its dealers to offer easy and affordable financing solutions to our EV customers which perfectly fit their needs and repayment abilities. With attractive finance options provided by Chola-Kinetic partnership, Kinetic Green’s customers can be assured of competitive financing solutions for their finance needs. This will further propel the growth of Kinetic Green’s electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers and help us achieve our vision of bringing green mobility to the masses in India,” said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO, Kinetic Green.

    “This relationship will help us in taking a step closer to fulfilling our ESG (environment, social and governance) goals,” said Ravindra Kunduexecutive director, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance.
    KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
    Tags: #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #EV financing #Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 05:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.