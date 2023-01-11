Auto Expo 2023 | Kia to invest Rs 2,000 crore in India to expand footprint in EV space

Kia has promised to update its models in time to meet the impending, tougher emission standards.

Automaker Kia India plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next four years to scale up its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, a senior company official said on January 11 at the Auto Expo 2023.

The South Korean company unveiled its EV9 prototype electric SUV today at the Expo. The Carnival or KA4, another item from the Korean carmaker, was on exhibit with this design. The EV9 prototype, according to reports, might enter production by the end of 2024.

The EV9 first made its debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2021. The electric SUV is based on the brand’s E-GMP platform.

The Kia KA4 is a premium recreational vehicle that features a sleek exterior, top-notch safety features, cutting-edge technology, and improved drive dynamics.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India said, "Kia has been a dynamic brand, one that has never shied away from challenging the established norms of the automotive industry. Today, the world seeks a similar attitude to counter the environmental concerns we are facing. I am glad that we are able to showcase our distinctive sustainable mobility solutions that address the ever-evolving new-age consumer’s needs, along with our vision to contribute to a greener and cleaner future thereby defining our vision of an inspiring tomorrow.”

The brand further announced its entry into the purpose-built vehicles (PBVs) segment, addressing the unmet need of specialised institutions.

The company, which sells models like Seltos and Sonet, showcased a police van and an ambulance based on its model Carens.

The manufacturer promised to update its models in time to meet the impending, tougher emission standards.

At the 16th edition of the Auto Expo 2023, Kia India also unveiled two long-term CSR programmes, Project DROP (Develop Responsible Outlook Toward Plastic), and Project Uphaar.