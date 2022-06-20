Kia Sonet crosses cumulative sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units

Automaker Kia India on Monday said its compact SUV Kia Sonet has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units since launch in September 2020.

The model has contributed over 32 per cent of the company's total sales and commands almost 15 per cent share in the highly competitive compact SUV category, Kia India said in a statement.

"The Sonet has won several accolades not only for its design, performance, and practicality but also by creating favourability for iMT (intelligent manual transmission) and introducing the only Diesel AT in the segment," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-sik Sohn said. In April this year, he said, "We added four airbags as standard across even the lower variants of Sonet, further enhancing the vehicle's safety and propelling its popularity."

Kia India said the top variants of the model contributed to 26 per cent of its overall sales, while 22 per cent of buyers preferred automatic transmission and diesel powertrain accounted for 41 per cent of the total sales.