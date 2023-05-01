 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kia India wholesales in April rises 22% to 23,216 units

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Kia said Sonet emerged as the top contributor to overall sales last month with 9,744 units.

Kia India on Monday said its wholesales increased by 22 per cent to 23,216 units in April.

The automaker had dispatched 19,019 units to dealers in the same month last year.

Domestically, its Seltos and Carens also performed well with 7,213 units and 6,107 units sold, respectively, the company added.