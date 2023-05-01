English
    Kia India wholesales in April rises 22% to 23,216 units

    PTI
    May 01, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
    Kia India on Monday said its wholesales increased by 22 per cent to 23,216 units in April.

    The automaker had dispatched 19,019 units to dealers in the same month last year.

    Kia said Sonet emerged as the top contributor to overall sales last month with 9,744 units.

    Domestically, its Seltos and Carens also performed well with 7,213 units and 6,107 units sold, respectively, the company added.

    "In less than four years, we have not only established ourselves as a leading premium automotive company but also emerged as a popular new-age brand. Our seven lakh-plus customers have entrusted us with a lot of faith," Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

    The company achieved the six lakh-cumulative sales milestone in November 2022 and took only five months to sell the subsequent one lakh units to cross the seven lakh-mark.

    "Our strategic business decision to establish leadership in iMT is working well with the iMT models contributing 34 per cent to the overall April sales," Brar noted.

    The intelligent manual transmission (iMT) trims come with a gear shift lever but no clutch thus enhancing ease of driving especially in city conditions. It also gives the buyers an option to shift from automatic to manual mode.

    first published: May 1, 2023 12:17 pm