Kia India to unveil Seltos facelift on July 4, releases teaser

The New Seltos

Kia India announced on June 30 that it will launch a facelift for the Seltos SUV on July 4 and also released the teaser of the new car. The Seltos facelift will be equipped with a refreshed design and enhanced features, according to the carmaker's media release.

Kia forayed into the Indian market with the launch of Seltos in August 2019 and within a span of 46 months it became the fastest SUV to cross the 5-lakh sales milestone.

Currently, 3.78 lakh Seltos are running on Indian roads, accounting for 53 percent of Kia's total domestic volume. In 2021, Seltos became the first car in the segment to introduce six airbags in India.

In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Andhra Pradesh to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. The South Korean carmaker commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an annual production capacity of approximately 300,000 units.