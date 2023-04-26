 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kia India exports cross 2 lakh unit mark in FY23; robust demand continues from various regions

Apr 26, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Kia said Seltos remains the top contributor to Kia's export numbers, with 1,35,885 units dispatched to over 95 countries.

Automaker Kia India on Wednesday said it crossed 2 lakh export milestone in FY23 and continues to see robust demand from various regions like the Middle East and Mexico.

The company said it has shipped cars to around 95 countries till date.

The automaker reported 22 per cent growth in exports in March quarter 2023 as compared the same period last year, it added.