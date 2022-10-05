Kia expects ‘blockbuster’ festive season as increased supply accelerates sales growth

The EV6 is one of Kia’s most advanced models with solid range figures and decent power output numbers. (Image: Kia)

Rising supply, along with shorter waiting periods as well as pent-up demand will usher in healthy sales growth for automaker Kia India, a senior company executive told Moneycontrol.com.

In conversation with Moneycontrol.com, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said: “We are already growing at around 25-30 per cent in 2022 so far and expect to retain this momentum in the remaining months of the year.”

“Our order books have been ringing and we expect the festive season to be a ‘blockbuster’….”

So far in 2022 (January to September), the company’s sales have grown to 1,92,024 units from 1,43,241 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

In 2021, the company had sold a total of 1,81,583 units with sales of 38,342 units during the October-December period.

Last month, it sold 25,857 units, up from 22,322 units in August and 14,411 units during the same month in 2021.

Increase in supply; shorter waiting period

On the easing supply-side constraints, Brar said: “With the increase in supply since the last two months, a lot of demand has been catered to.”

“Going forward, with supply-side challenges easing out, we anticipate increased sales momentum….,” he added.

Consequently, higher supply has reduced the waiting period as well.

Currently, the waiting period for Kia models is around 4-5 months.

Return to Offices to add more demand

According to Brar, the pandemic resulted in demand for personal mobility, and now, people are open to venturing out of their homes and commuting more frequently.

“This has worked in favour of the automotive sector, as personal mobility has been one of the most prominent alternatives, and its demand has increased,” he said.

“We witnessed a V-shaped recovery in automotive sales following the first two Covid waves, and people were still primarily working from home at the time.”

Inflationary Impediment

Asked about the impact of inflation on festive season offtake, Brar said: “This high inflation will undoubtedly put pressure on the market, with the acute impact being felt mainly in the two-wheeler and entry-level four-wheeler segments, typically driven by first-time buyers.”

“However, it is important to note that there is a considerable volume of pent-up demand currently in the industry, which has led to no or little impact on PV sales. Nonetheless, in the long run, it will certainly impact the growth rate.”

UVs powering Growth

Brar pointed out that some segments have slowed down, whereas the UV segment still commands healthy demand.

Currently, Kia offers five vehicles: Seltos, Carnival, Sonet, Carens, and the EV6.

In September, it sold 11,000 units of the Seltos, 9,291 Sonet units, 5,233 Carens and 333 units of the Carnival).

“The UV market has been the highest performing segment amongst all since the last few years,” Brar said.

“Hence, the outlook for products in India will focus on bringing in or manufacturing UVs.”

Electric vehicles

With regard to EVs, Brar said the automaker will launch a locally manufactured EV in the RV (recreational vehicle) body style by 2025.

This year, the automaker launched the EV6 in India. “We have received an overwhelming response for the car as 355 bookings had come even before the launch, which is 3.5 times the numbers planned for 2022.”