Kia EV9 concept to be showcased at Delhi Auto Expo 2023

Parth Charan
Dec 29, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Here’s what you need to know about what could be another potential hit for the Korean carmaker

The EV9 concept will be equipped with a 77.4kWh battery pack.

Kia Motors India took to its social media channels to provide a teaser of what’s clearly the Kia EV9 concept. Set to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, the EV9 concept was first unveiled at the LA Auto Show in 2021. With a production version of the full-sized born-electric SUV set to make its global debut sometime in 2023, here’s what you need to know about what could be another potential hit for the Korean carmaker.

Sheer size

The EV9 is a full-sized EV from Kia Motors, designed to compete with other three-row luxury electric SUVs like the Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz EQS. In terms of dimensions, the EV9 measures 4,929mm in length, 2,055 in width and 1,790mm in height. With a wheelbase as long as 3100mm it is the largest of the EVs based on Hyundai’s modular Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The E-GMP platform is the same one on which both the Kia EV6, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 6 are based.

Design

Although the production-ready version is likely to differ in some ways, the concept does a good job of highlighting the key attributes of the EV9’s design. Other than a large, rhomboid greenhouse, the design is very minimalistic and square-ish with slim, vertical headlamps, a thin LED strip running over the bonnet, an opaque grille and very pronounced wheel arches. The wheel size will also differ from the highly stylised concept model, and will likely be 21-22 inches. The biggest changes we’re likely to see however are inside as the concept version showcases a highly minimalistic, futuristic design whose highlights are an all-white cabin, spoke-less, flat-bottomed steering and utopian sci-fi ambient lighting.