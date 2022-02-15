English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Kia Carens bookings cross 19,000 units within one month, launched at Rs 8.99 lakh

    The Kia Carens comes in five variants - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus

    News18
    February 15, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

    The Kia Carens is arguably one of the most talked-about car launches of 2022 and it has now been revealed, that the Kia Carens will come at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh and will go all the way up to Rs 16.99 lakh for the top-spec model (all prices ex-showroom). Additionally, Kia also announced that the Carens has crossed the 19,000 bookings mark even before the price of the Carens was announced. Interestingly, this feat was achieved within a month of the bookings being opened in India. The Carens had already shown great interest as it had crossed 7,700 bookings on the first day itself.


    The Kia Carens comes in five variants - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, prices for which are mentioned below. Kia also claims that the ownership cost for the Carens (1.4-litre, Turbo GDI) is just Rs 0.37 per kilometre. The ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures stand at a claimed 21.3 kmpl for the diesel, and 16.5 kmpl for the petrol variants. The Carens comes as the brand’s fourth offering in India, after the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.


    The global debut of the Kia Carens had taken place in India, in December 2021. The Carens hosts 10 Hi-Secure safety package including six airbags, standard across all five trims - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. The MPV also boasts advanced connectivity through Kia Connect with 66 Connected Car features and choices of powertrains and transmission options along with the longest wheelbase in its class.


    Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many first-in-class features such as 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect, Bose Premium Sound System with eight speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seat with “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble” and a panoramic sunroof.


    The Kia Carens is offered in three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5-litre Petrol, Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT Diesel couped with three transmission options – six-speed manual transmission, seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic. The MPV also boasts of advanced connectivity through Kia Connect with 66 Connected Car features and choices of powertrains and transmission options along with the longest wheelbase in its class.

    Close

    Related stories


    The Kia Carens is the latest ‘Made-in-India’ offering from the company, which is essentially a cousin to the Hyundai Alcazar. The Kia Carens is manufactured in India and will be exported to over 80 countries.

    Kia India had opened the bookings for the Carens on January 14, 2022, for an initial amount of Rs 25,000.

    News18
    Tags: #KIA Carens #luxury #Luxury Plus #premium #Prestige #Prestige Plus
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 01:21 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.