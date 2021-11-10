Ki Mobility launches digital platform for electric vehicles

The range of solutions offered by the company includes customer service at home, emergency breakdown-cum-battery assistance, and customer vehicle delivery at home.

India’s first full-stack O-to-O (online to offline) digital platform that operates myTVS brand -- Ki Mobility Solutions -- on November 10 announced the launch of a comprehensive digital mobility service platform for electric vehicles (EV).

With this, Ki Mobility will offer its entire portfolio of solutions and pan-India network to help EV manufacturers jump-start their operations across the country.

Amid the rise over the last couple of years in the sale of EVs, Ki Mobility Solutions aims to fill the gap for manufacturers through its digital tech solutions and mobility delivery model to support manufacturers providing customer-centricity, thereby accelerating their growth plans.

Apart from this, Ki Mobility Solutions has also joined hands with new-age EV manufacturing start-ups and leading OEMs across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, LCVs and passenger cars. The digital platform from Ki Mobility Solutions provides the manufacturers with a wide service network across 250 plus towns for sales, service, insurance, roadside assistance, charging stations and parts.

The range of solutions includes customer service at home, emergency breakdown-cum-battery assistance, customer vehicle delivery at home, parts delivery at home, cloud-based diagnostics, insurance and cashless collision support, among others.

"Launch of digital mobility platform for EV is a milestone moment in the automotive aftermarket industry. The platform provides an opportunity to discover new business models that have been traditionally defined as dealership and independent aftermarket," Ki Mobility Solutions MD G Srinivasa Raghavan said.

"This platform provides a portfolio of solutions that would help electric vehicle manufacturers provide complete customer-centricity that they desire to provide for their customers. Further, Ki Mobility’s cloud-based service network would support the accelerated roll-out plans along with service promise to the electric vehicle manufacturers that would help them drive the competitive advantage," Raghavan added.