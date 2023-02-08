Jio-bp announces initial rollout of E20 blended petrol

The E20 fuel is a twenty percent blend of ethanol and eighty percent of fossil-based fuel. (Representative image)

Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries (RIL) and BP on February 8 announced initial rollout of E20 petrol. This variant of fuel constitutes 20 percent blend of ethanol and 80 percent fossil-based fuel.

With this, Jio-bp has become one of the first fuel retailers in the country to make E20 blended petrol available, the company said in a statement. Customers with E20 petrol compatible vehicles will be able to opt for this fuel at select Jio-bp outlets.

The rollout comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the E20 fuel in 15 cities through outlets run by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in the first phase, two months ahead of the Centre’s initial rollout plan in April.

E20 blending in petrol is being introduced with an aim to reduce the country’s oil import cost, improve energy security, lower carbon emission, better air quality, self-reliance, use of damaged food grains, increasing farmers’ incomes, employment generation, and greater investment opportunities.

The government advanced the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol from earlier 2030 to 2025.

Jio-bp stated that the joint venture is “well-positioned to become a leader in fuels and mobility by leveraging Reliance’s vast presence and deep experience in consumer businesses across India, and BP’s extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.”

The market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing in the country and is expected to be one of the fastest-growing fuel market in the world over the next 20 years.

Jio-bp Mobility Stations offer a range of services, including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments and food, and plans to offer more low carbon solutions over time, the company added in its statement.

