    Jio-bp announces initial rollout of E20 blended petrol

    E20 fuel is a 20 percent blend of ethanol and 80 percent of fossil-based fuel. Customers with E20 petrol compatible vehicles will be able to opt for this fuel at select Jio-bp outlets.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
    The E20 fuel is a twenty percent blend of ethanol and eighty percent of fossil-based fuel. (Representative image)

    Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries (RIL) and BP on February 8 announced initial rollout of E20 petrol. This variant of fuel constitutes 20 percent blend of ethanol and 80 percent fossil-based fuel.

    With this, Jio-bp has become one of the first fuel retailers in the country  to make E20 blended petrol available, the company said in a statement. Customers with E20 petrol compatible vehicles will be able to opt for this fuel at select Jio-bp outlets.

    The rollout comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the E20 fuel in 15 cities through outlets run by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in the first phase, two months ahead of the Centre’s initial rollout plan in April.

    E20 blending in petrol is being introduced with an aim to reduce the country’s oil import cost, improve energy security, lower carbon emission, better air quality, self-reliance, use of damaged food grains, increasing farmers’ incomes, employment generation, and greater investment opportunities.