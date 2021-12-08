MARKET NEWS

English
Jio-bp and Mahindra Group sign MoU for EV and low-carbon solutions

The partnership aims to explore creation of solutions on battery swapping technology for electric 3-wheelers and business models like Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Battery as a Service (BaaS).

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)


Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), operating under the brand name Jio-bp and the Mahindra Group, on December 8 announced a non-binding MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

The announcement also informed that the MoU would cover evaluating charging solutions by Jio-bp for Mahindra vehicles including electric 3 and 4 wheelers, quadricycles and e-SCV (Small Commercial Vehicles – sub 4 ton). This would include captive fleets and last-mile mobility vehicles of Mahindra Group as well.

"The EV market in India is still in a nascent stage and through this MoU, various possibilities and orientation of database, operations support systems, software, pilot and commercial-scale business model and types of

charging and swapping facilities are proposed to be explored and implemented subject to techno-economic feasibility and necessary approvals", read the press release.

Jio-bp Mobility Stations and EV charging and swapping points will also be set up at Mahindra Group's channel partner locations. Mahindra group will also be utilising the existing Jio-bp stations. Recently Jio-bp launched its first mobility station in Maharashtra, offering multiple fueling choices, including EV charging infrastructure.

The partnership between Jio-bp & Mahindra also aims to accelerate EV adoption in India. Both companies plan to come out with innovative solutions that would help customers who can ideally bring in a depleted battery to their nearest swapping station and within minutes move on with fully charged batteries by paying a nominal fee.

Both companies feel such innovative solutions will broaden their horizons and help realise India’s net-zero emissions goals faster. Business models like Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Battery as a Service (BaaS) will be explored for this wherein Jio-bp could provide charging solutions to vehicles made by the Mahindra Group.

(Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 8, 2021 05:10 pm

