English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Jaguar Land Rover partners with Wolfspeed Inc for silicon carbide semiconductors supply for EVs

    Under the partnership, Jaguar Land Rover will use Wolfspeed's advanced silicon carbide technology specifically in the vehicles' inverter, managing transfer of power from battery to electric motors, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    Jaguar Land Rover

    Jaguar Land Rover

    Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Wolfspeed Inc for supply of silicon carbide semiconductors for next generation electric vehicles.

    Under the partnership, Jaguar Land Rover will use Wolfspeed's advanced silicon carbide technology specifically in the vehicles' inverter, managing transfer of power from battery to electric motors, the company said in a statement.

    "The first Range Rover vehicles with this advanced technology will be available from 2024, and the new all-electric Jaguar brand the following year," the Tata Motors-owned firm added.

    JLR will participate in the 'Wolfspeed assurance of supply program' to secure the supply of this technology for future electric vehicle production needs in order to enable greater visibility and control over JLR's future supply chain.

    Wolfspeed has an existing relationship with Jaguar TCS Racing team which competes in the Formula E World Championship. Its silicon carbide technology has been used to accelerate on-track efficiency and performance.

    Close

    Related stories

    "By developing that (the existing relationship) into a strategic partnership as part of our Reimagine strategy, we can integrate Wolfspeed's advanced silicon carbide technology into our next generation electric vehicles, delivering extended range and performance capabilities for our clients," JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré said.

    JLR has announced that under its Reimagine strategy it is transforming to an electric-first business, to become carbon net zero across its supply chain, products, services, and operations by 2039.
    PTI
    Tags: #electric vehicles #EV industry #EVs #Jaguar Land Rover #silicon carbide semiconductors #Wolfspeed Inc
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 02:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.