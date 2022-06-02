Inflation, commodity prices, chip shortage may hit demand, says Maruti Suzuki

While Maruti Suzuki has clocked a sequential as well as a year-on-year surge in sales during the month of May 2022, the automobile major fears inflation, commodity prices and chip shortage may hit demand in the period to come.

A resurgence in COVID-19 infections, and a further hike in domestic fuel prices can also adversely impact the consumer sentiment, said Shashank Srivastava, Senior ED- Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, while speaking to CNBC TV18 on June 2.

"We have flagged five red flags, which could affect the demand going forward. First, of course, is if there was a resurgence of COVID... Second is the increase in the commodity prices, which could lead to increased prices further. Third is the availability itself of components because of the semiconductor issue and fourth is the effects which inflation may have on sentiments and (fifth) is the high fuel prices," Srivastava said.

The shortage of chips, which is attributed to the ongoing global crisis, has affected the production levels, he suggested. The company achieved about 92 to 95 percent of the production target in May, Srivastava noted, while adding that the loss due to chip shortage could be 5 to 8 percent.

In the past month, Maruti Suzuki's wholesales figure came in at 1,61,413 units, which was sharply higher as compared to 46,555 units in the same period last year. The company's domestic sales rose to 1,34,222 units in May 2022, as compared to 35,293 units in the year-ago period.

Industry experts, however, have cautioned against comparing the sale numbers with those of May 2021, as the period last year witnessed a steep slump in demand due to the onset of the brutal second COVID-19 wave.

Maruti Suzuki, which had last month said that it was yet to recover from the surge in commodify prices, had also increased the prices of an array of its car models in April. The hike was necessitated due to increase in "various input costs", the company had claimed.