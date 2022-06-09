Indonesia kicks off second-phase construction of EV production plant

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated on June 8 the construction of the second-phase construction of an electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility at the Batang Industrial Estate (KITB) in Central Java province, China’s Xinhuanet.com reported.

President Widodo said that the battery production facility would be the first in the world that would integrate the upstream and downstream production elements of EV, from nickel mining, smelter facility, precursor factory, cathode factory, electric batteries production, battery packs production to EV production and battery recycling industry.

"I am glad that the construction of the electric battery industry has commenced," he said in a press release, hoping that Indonesia would become a leading manufacturer of nickel-based products as the country had the world's largest nickel reserves.

India’s missed opportunity

It is possible that Indonesia’s success could very well be India’s loss, when it comes to Tesla Motors. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been exploring other locations in Asia to set up shop for cars after not being able to convince the Indian government to reduce import duties on Tesla’s car.

According to Outlook India, the Southeast Asian country has long been pushing for investments in the EV industry and battery manufacturing. While Musk is expected to meet the Indonesian President soon, representatives of Tesla recently visited the nickel production hub of Morawali on Sulawesi Island in Indonesia.

Prime Minister Modi’s government has been firm on its stance about wanting Tesla to first break ground on a manufacturing factory to sell locally and export. However, last August, Musk countered that Tesla might only set up a factor if it sees success with imported vehicles in the country.

The stalemate has led to the possibility of a deal between Tesla and Indonesia, and a missed opportunity for India.

Widodo was reported to have said that LG Energy Solution, a global battery cell manufacturer, was set to invest 142 trillion rupiahs (9.8 billion U.S. dollars) to the KITB as the company would produce batteries for electric vehicles with a capacity of 3.5 million units and 200 gigawatts annually.

"It is not a small amount. And I am glad that there will be 20,000 people that can be employed here," he stated.

The EV battery industry was part of the country's commitment to building a green economy in the future, the President added.

India levies 60 per cent import duty on EVs costing $40,000 or less and 100 per cent for those priced below which Musk noted “are the highest in the world by far of any large country!"

It is yet to be seen if India makes a U-turn on its decision to attract foreign investment in this sector. Meanwhile, the government is focusing on local manufacturing which is good news for domestic producers who don’t have to deal with foreign competition yet.