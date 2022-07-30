India's Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks

UBER Technologies and its Indian rival Ola on Friday (Jul 29) denied a media report that the ride-hailing firms were in talks for a merger.
An Economic Times report said that Ola chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal had met top Uber executives in San Francisco, United States, citing 2 sources.
"That report is inaccurate. We are not, nor have we been, in merger talks with Ola," Uber said in a statement.
Ola's Aggarwal tweeted, "Absolute rubbish. We're very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge."
The 2 companies have been slugging it out in an intensely competitive Indian market and have spent billions in incentives and discounts to passengers.