English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    India's Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks

    UBER Technologies and its Indian rival Ola on Friday (Jul 29) denied a media report that the ride-hailing firms were in talks for a merger.

    Reuters
    July 30, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    Cab aggregators Uber / Ola. | Representative Image

    Cab aggregators Uber / Ola. | Representative Image

    UBER Technologies and its Indian rival Ola on Friday (Jul 29) denied a media report that the ride-hailing firms were in talks for a merger.

    An Economic Times report said that Ola chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal had met top Uber executives in San Francisco, United States, citing 2 sources.

    "That report is inaccurate. We are not, nor have we been, in merger talks with Ola," Uber said in a statement.

    Ola's Aggarwal tweeted, "Absolute rubbish. We're very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge."

    The 2 companies have been slugging it out in an intensely competitive Indian market and have spent billions in incentives and discounts to passengers.

    Close
    Uber sold its local food delivery business Uber Eats to Zomato in January 2020, while Ola shut down its grocery delivery business and has of late invested billions of dollars in its electric vehicle venture, Ola Electric Mobility.
    Reuters
    Tags: #ola cab #Uber cab
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 09:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.