India's first public EV charging plaza set up in Delhi

The country's first public electric vehicle (EV) charging plaza is now up and running. Union Power Minister RK Singh on July 20 inaugurated the EV plaza at Central Delhi's Chelmsford Club.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has set up the public charging plaza for EVs, in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Speaking at the event, Singh said, "The EV charging plaza is a new avenue for making e-mobility ubiquitous and convenient in India. Such innovative initiatives are imperative for the creation of a robust e-mobility ecosystem in the country. My congratulations to both EESL and NDMC.”

The plaza has five charging points, each of which has different specifications. This is a welcome step towards India's switch to 30 percent e-mobility by 2030.

At present, roughly 200 million vehicles ply India's roads, of which less than one percent are electric vehicles. It is estimated that India could be home to nearly 31 million EVs in the next twenty years. While there is a need to ramp up the manufacture of EVs in India, the lack of adequate public charging infrastructure is one of the barriers in India's plan to switch to e-mobility.

The government launched the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) in 2013, with a target to bring 60 to 70 lakh EVs to Indian roads by 2020 and also committed to achieving 30 percent e-mobility by 2030.

The power minister also launched the “Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor Air Quality for Safety and Efficiency” (RAISE) national programme at the event on Monday.