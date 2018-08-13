Indian Motorcycle's 2018 Chieftain Elite launched in India: Would you pay Rs 38 lakh for a bike?

Take a look at the latest offering from Indian Motorcycle in all its glory! Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Indian Motorcycle recently launched the 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite in India at an eye-popping price of Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom). The new top-of-the-line offering by Indian Motorcycle features a new unique paint scheme along with upgraded equipment, custom leather seats and much more. 2/7 Only 350 units of the heavy cruiser, which was announced last year, will be produced globally and India is expected to receive only a handful of them. 3/7 The 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite is the second model launched by Indian Motorcycle this year after the Indian Roadmaster Elite was introduced earlier this year with a price tag of Rs 48 lakh. 4/7 Comfort seems to be the top priority with the 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite as it comes loaded with features such as adjustable passenger floorboard which is made of aluminum billet, flare power windshield, cruise control, remote-locking saddlebags, keyless start, leather seats as well as highway bar. 5/7 The 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite will also feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will come along with a 200-watt audio system and will be equipped with AM/FM radio capabilities, smartphone connectivity as well as a USB port. 6/7 The touring bike is powered by a Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine. The 1,811 cc unit engine will produce a massive 161.6 NM at 3,000 rpm. 7/7 The 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite dons an uber-cool colour scheme dubbed as "Black Hills Silver with Marble Accents." The unique colour scheme gets its name from the silver mines found in the Black Hills area of South Dakota. Each model reportedly takes up to 25 man hours to paint. First Published on Aug 13, 2018 01:34 pm