In pics: Kawasaki launches black-coloured variant of Z900RS at Rs 15.3 lakh

1/5 India Kawasaki Motors recently launched the retro-inspired black coloured variant of the Kawasaki Z900RS in India at Rs 15.3 lakh. 2/5 The bike, which was originally launched in February 2018, incorporates the mechanicals of the popular Z900 along with the aesthetics of a bygone era. 3/5 Paying homage to the legendary Kawasaki Z1, the Japanese bike maker's latest offering is powered by a liquid-cooled 900cc in-line four-cylinder engine, which was also featured on the Z900. But Kawasaki has tweaked the engine to produce more power at lower engine speeds. 4/5 The new Kawasaki also features a new steel trellis frame, a new tank design, and a more upright seating position compared to its predecessor. The handlebar is 30mm wider, 65mm taller and has been positioned 35mm closer to the rider when put alongside the Z900. 5/5 The Kawasaki Z900RS earlier came with two retro paint options- Candytone Orange and Candytone Brown. Being a CBU (completely built up) unit, the bike is priced significantly higher than its competitors Triumph Thruxton R and Triumph Bonneville T120. First Published on Jul 19, 2018 11:14 am