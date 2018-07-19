App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Kawasaki launches black-coloured variant of Z900RS at Rs 15.3 lakh

The Kawasaki Z900RS earlier came with two retro paint options- Candytone Orange and Candytone Brown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India Kawasaki Motors recently launched the retro-inspired black coloured variant of the Kawasaki Z900RS in India at Rs 15.3 lakh.
1/5

India Kawasaki Motors recently launched the retro-inspired black coloured variant of the Kawasaki Z900RS in India at Rs 15.3 lakh.
The bike, which was originally launched in February 2018, incorporates the mechanicals of the popular Z900 along with the aesthetics of a bygone era.
2/5

The bike, which was originally launched in February 2018, incorporates the mechanicals of the popular Z900 along with the aesthetics of a bygone era.
Paying homage to the legendary Kawasaki Z1, the Japanese bike maker's latest offering is powered by a liquid-cooled 900cc in-line four-cylinder engine, which was also featured on the Z900. But Kawasaki has tweaked the engine to produce more power at lower engine speeds.
3/5

Paying homage to the legendary Kawasaki Z1, the Japanese bike maker's latest offering is powered by a liquid-cooled 900cc in-line four-cylinder engine, which was also featured on the Z900. But Kawasaki has tweaked the engine to produce more power at lower engine speeds.

The new Kawasaki also features a new steel trellis frame, a new tank design, and a more upright seating position compared to its predecessor. The handlebar is 30mm wider, 65mm taller and has been positioned 35mm closer to the rider when put alongside the Z900.
4/5

The new Kawasaki also features a new steel trellis frame, a new tank design, and a more upright seating position compared to its predecessor. The handlebar is 30mm wider, 65mm taller and has been positioned 35mm closer to the rider when put alongside the Z900.
The Kawasaki Z900RS earlier came with two retro paint options- Candytone Orange and Candytone Brown. Being a CBU (completely built up) unit, the bike is priced significantly higher than its competitors Triumph Thruxton R and Triumph Bonneville T120.
5/5

The Kawasaki Z900RS earlier came with two retro paint options- Candytone Orange and Candytone Brown. Being a CBU (completely built up) unit, the bike is priced significantly higher than its competitors Triumph Thruxton R and Triumph Bonneville T120.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 11:14 am

tags #automobile #Kawasaki #Kawasaki Z900RS #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.