In pics | Auto sector in value territory, upgraded buy rating for select stocks

The BSE Auto index has corrected 28 percent in the last month over fears of a higher impact from coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economy and further slowdown in the already slow auto industry. This disruption could result in a longer wait for a recovery in auto demand. Along with this, the Indian auto industry is battling with the Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) to BS-VI transition, which has a deadline of March 31, 2020. (Image: PTI)