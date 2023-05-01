 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAutomobile

Hyundai total sales rise 3.5%, 58,201 units in April

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

The company's domestic wholesales last month rose by 13 per cent to 49,701 units as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period.

The company's domestic wholesales last month rose by 13 per cent to 49,701 units as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period.

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its total sales increased by 3.5 per cent to 58,201 units in April.

The automaker had dispatched 56,201 units in April 2022.

The company's domestic wholesales last month rose by 13 per cent to 49,701 units as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, declined to 8,500 units last month from 12,200 units in April 2022.