Hyundai to launch new SUV Exter in second half of 2023

Hyundai Motors India Ltd on April 14 launched the name of its upcoming SUV – Hyundai Exter.

This SUV will be launched in the second half of the current year and will join the brand’s line-up of existing SUVs that include the Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tuscon as well as the IONIQ 5, stated the company in a press release.

Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd commented on the occasion. “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV –Hyundai EXTER that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai EXTER is the 8th model in our line up with a SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales,” he said.

While the Indian Passenger Vehicle (PV) market continues to witness positive growth in numbers post Covid, the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment may turn out to be the biggest volume puller in 2023.

According to a research study carried out by JATO Dynamics, the contribution of SUVs may go up further, from 42 percent to 48.3 percent of the total passenger vehicle market. Of the 39,17,791 units of Passenger Vehicles expected to be sold, 18,92,364 will be SUVs, the data intelligence firm stated.