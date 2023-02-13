Hyundai opens bookings for all-new Verna at Rs 25,000

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL)- wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, opened the bookings for its all-new Hyundai Verna at Rs 25, 000 in India on February 13. Customers can book the Hyundai Verna online or at the Hyundai dealerships across the country.

The all-new Hyundai Verna will be offered with four powertrain options. ''... VERNA has a resilient legacy of 16 years, garnering over 4.6 lakh happy customers. It is set to enthral customers with superior performance and deliver a thrilling driving experience like never before,'' said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL.

The new Hyundai VERNA is equipped with a sporty and thrilling 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is available with 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT).

These powertrains are geared to churn out maximum power and torque performance that will set a new benchmark in this segment. Hyundai is also offering the proven and reliable 1.5 MPi Petrol engine that is available with 6MT and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The range of powertrains will ensure a superior driving performance. Also, all these powertrains are RDE-compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready.

Mahindra & Mahindra to expand manufacturing facility in Telangana Customers can choose from a range of four variants that include EX, S, SX and SX(O). These are available in seven monotone and two dual tone exterior colour options including the three new monotone colours - Abyss Black (new), Atlas White (new), Tellurian Brown (new and exclusive). Currently, Hyundai Motors has 12 car models across segments GRAND i10 NIOS, All New i20, i20 N Line, AURA, VENUE, VENUE N Line, Spirited New VERNA, All New CRETA, ALCAZAR, New TUCSON, KONA Electric and All Electric SUV IONIQ 5.

Moneycontrol News