Hyundai opens bookings for all-new Verna at Rs 25,000

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

The all-new Hyundai VERNA will be offered with four powertrain options.

Hyudani all-new VERNA

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL)- wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, opened the bookings for its all-new Hyundai Verna at Rs 25, 000 in India on February 13. Customers can book the Hyundai Verna online or at the Hyundai dealerships across the country.

The all-new Hyundai Verna will be offered with four powertrain options. ''... VERNA has a resilient legacy of 16 years, garnering over 4.6 lakh happy customers. It is set to enthral customers with superior performance and deliver a thrilling driving experience like never before,'' said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL.

The new Hyundai VERNA is equipped with a sporty and thrilling 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is available with 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT).