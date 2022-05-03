English
    Hyundai Motor launches SUV Creta variant at Rs 13.51 lakh

    PTI
    May 03, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has launched a new variant of its popular SUV Creta priced between Rs 13.51-18.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

    With the launch of the new Creta Knight Edition, the automaker is once again offering customers an exciting choice of SUV that matches their aspirations with bold and sporty design enhancements, the company said.

    The petrol trims, paired with both six-speed manual and automatic (IVT) transmissions, are priced at Rs 13.51 lakh and Rs 17.22 lakh, respectively.

    The diesel variants, with manual and automatic transmissions, are tagged at Rs 14.47 lakh and Rs 18.18 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). "It has been our steadfast endeavour to induce customer delight at every juncture of the company's 25-year rich legacy in India.

    With CRETA, Hyundai has elevated the aspirations of lakhs of Indian SUV buyers looking for the ultimate SUV," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

    The new Creta Knight Edition comes with aesthetic upgrades in the form of black gloss colour application to multiple exterior and interior design elements as well as Knight Edition Logo on the tailgate. The company said it has also introduced iMT (intelligent manual transmission) in the Creta Petrol S trim for Rs 12.83 lakh.

    The automaker has also introduced a new S+ trim for the 1.4 turbo GDi petrol engine, it added. Hyundai said it has introduced multiple features in the new version of Creta including tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across trims.

    "As one of the highest selling SUVs since its launch in 2015, Creta has spearheaded the growth of India's SUV segment, becoming a household name for families across the nation…we will spare no effort to ensure customer delight with every new product launch," Garg stated.



    PTI
    Tags: #Hyundai Motor #SUV Creta
    first published: May 3, 2022 02:01 pm
