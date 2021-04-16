Hyundai Motor India surpasses 1 lakh exports in FY21 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hyundai at present exports its vehicles from India to to 32 countries in South America, 28 countries in Africa and 26 countries in the Asia Pacific region (Representative Image)

Hyundai Motor India has maintained its position as the leading exporter of passenger vehicles from India, the company said on April 16. The Korean automaker shipped 104,342 vehicles in FY21.

India's second largest PV manufacturer said it surpassed the 100,000 mark despite the COVID-9 pandemic crisis. It crossed the three million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020 by exporting its vehicles to 88 countries.

Hyundai at present exports its vehicles from India to to 32 countries in South America, 28 countries in Africa and 26 countries in the Asia Pacific region, Mint reported. Apart from this, the company also exports to one country each in North America and Europe.

Recently, Hyundai has also been exporting its vehicles to Nepal through the railways from Walajabad Railway Hub near Irungattukkottai in Chennai.

"An export of 104,342 units in FY21 stands testament to our indomitable spirit. It is a moment of great pride for Hyundai as we step forward in the journey of making world class quality cars from India. Our smart manufacturing processes have led us to maintain our leadership position in passenger vehicle exports and strengthened our commitment to 'Make in India for the World'," Hyundai Motor India MD SS Kim told the paper.

In April 2021, Hyundai announced wholesale of one million sport utility vehicles (SUVs) from its Chennai-based plants for the domestic as well as export markets.