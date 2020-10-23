Hyundai Motor Group primed for chaebol tune-up with Euisun Chung at the helm

Hyundai Motor Group recently appointed Euisun Chung to the position of chairman of the group. With Chung at the helm, the automotive manufacturer may finally be primed and ready to tinker with its chaebol setup.

Hyundai Motors warned of another $2.9 billion charges for engine problems, but electric vehicles should boost its upcoming financial results, which would provide the necessary drive for a broader restructuring. Chung’s ascension to chairman of Hyundai was a symbolic, generational leadership change for South Korea’s second-largest family-run conglomerate behind Samsung.

Chung has been tightening his grip over the auto and steel empire while manoeuvring an ambitious push into electric vehicles and self-driving technology. During his inaugural speech, Chung spoke of “opening a new chapter”.

The succession has been overshadowed by problems at Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor, the group’s crown jewels. Earlier this week, the companies flagged additional impairments that were related to engine recalls in the US dating back to 2015. More recently, Hyundai Motor Co recalled 77,000 battery-powered models, adding to quality-control concerns.

However, Hyundai seems to be moving in the right direction. Citigroup expects HMC’s recurring operating profit will more than double to approximately USD 1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, Mirae Asset analysts claimed that HMC’s electric vehicles grabbed an 11-percent market share in Europe over the summer. The forecast suggests that the company will be the second-largest maker of battery-powered vehicles in the region among traditional automakers by 2022.

HMC shares have surged by more than a third this year, giving Chung cover to clean up Hyundai’s complex web of cross-shareholdings that allow the founding family to maintain control despite owning limited direct stakes in the individually listed companies.

The structure has long exasperated regulators, who are mulling new curbs on transactions among affiliate companies within a conglomerate. This will make it harder for the founding family to exert control without increasing ownership. Switching to a holding company would make for a smoother ride down the road.