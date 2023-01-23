 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Hyundai launches AURA facelift: Check features, specifications, price and more

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Hyundai India has introduced 30 Safety features, including 4 Airbags (first in Segment) as standard fitment and 6 Airbags as an option in its brand new offering

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on January 23 launched the all-new AURA facelift at an introductory price of Rs 6,29,600 (ex-showroom), equipped with 30 safety features, including 4 Airbags (first in Segment) as standard fitment and 6 Airbags as an option.

Hyundai AURA variants

The new Hyundai AURA is available with three future-ready powertrain options that are RDE compliant & E20 Fuel Ready – 1.2 l Kappa Petrol with 5 Speed Manual transmission; 1.2 l Kappa Petrol Smart Auto AMT; 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with 5 Speed Manual transmission. Available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour, Starry Night.

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India at Rs 5.68 lakh

Hyundai AURA features

With first in Segment features like Wireless Charging, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - Highline and Fast USB Charger [Type – C], the new Hyundai AURA offers advanced convenience.