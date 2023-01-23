Hyundai launches AURA facelift: Check features, specifications, price and more

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on January 23 launched the all-new AURA facelift at an introductory price of Rs 6,29,600 (ex-showroom), equipped with 30 safety features, including 4 Airbags (first in Segment) as standard fitment and 6 Airbags as an option.

Hyundai AURA variants

The new Hyundai AURA is available with three future-ready powertrain options that are RDE compliant & E20 Fuel Ready – 1.2 l Kappa Petrol with 5 Speed Manual transmission; 1.2 l Kappa Petrol Smart Auto AMT; 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with 5 Speed Manual transmission. Available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour, Starry Night.

Hyundai AURA features

With first in Segment features like Wireless Charging, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - Highline and Fast USB Charger [Type – C], the new Hyundai AURA offers advanced convenience.

The new Hyundai AURA comes with the following features: • 8.89 cm (3.5") Cluster with Multi Information Display (New)

• Footwell Lighting (New)

• Wireless Phone Charger

• Fast USB Charger [Type C] (New)

• Automatic Headlamps (New)

• 20.25 cm (8") Touchscreen Display Audio with Smartphone Connectivity

• Apple CarPlay

• Android Auto

• Voice Recognition

• Bluetooth Connectivity

• Steering Wheel Mounted Controls for Audio & Bluetooth

• Smart Key with Push Button Start/Stop

• Cruise Control

• Outside Mirrors (Electrically Folding & Adjustable)

