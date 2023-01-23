English
    Live: Budget 2023: HDFC chairman's outlook
    Hyundai launches AURA facelift: Check features, specifications, price and more

    Hyundai India has introduced 30 Safety features, including 4 Airbags (first in Segment) as standard fitment and 6 Airbags as an option in its brand new offering

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

    Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on January 23 launched the all-new AURA facelift at an introductory price of Rs 6,29,600 (ex-showroom), equipped with 30 safety features, including 4 Airbags (first in Segment) as standard fitment and 6 Airbags as an option.

    Hyundai AURA variants

    The new Hyundai AURA is available with three future-ready powertrain options that are RDE compliant & E20 Fuel Ready – 1.2 l Kappa Petrol with 5 Speed Manual transmission; 1.2 l Kappa Petrol Smart Auto AMT; 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with 5 Speed Manual transmission. Available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour, Starry Night.

    Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India at Rs 5.68 lakh

    Hyundai AURA features

    With first in Segment features like Wireless Charging, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - Highline and Fast USB Charger [Type – C], the new Hyundai AURA offers advanced convenience.

    The new Hyundai AURA comes with the following features:

    • 8.89 cm (3.5") Cluster with Multi Information Display (New)
    • Footwell Lighting (New)
    • Wireless Phone Charger
    • Fast USB Charger [Type C] (New)
    • Automatic Headlamps (New)
    • 20.25 cm (8") Touchscreen Display Audio with Smartphone Connectivity
    • Apple CarPlay
    • Android Auto
    • Voice Recognition
    • Bluetooth Connectivity
    • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls for Audio & Bluetooth
    • Smart Key with Push Button Start/Stop
    • Cruise Control• Outside Mirrors (Electrically Folding & Adjustable)
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 12:54 pm