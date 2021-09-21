Hyundai, Kia to launch six EVs in India over next three years: Report

Amid the global push towards electrification of road transport to reduce carbon emissions, Hyundai and Kia are reportedly planning to launch as many as six EVs in India over the next three years.

Both Hyundai and Kia will unveil three EVs each and will share parts under the skin. However, the models will look completely different from the outside, reported Auto Car.

Here are some of the EVs expected to be launched by Hyundai and Kia:

The first ones to hit the market sometime next year are Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Both models offer standard high-speed 800V charging capability, allowing for an 80 percent charge in as little as 18 minutes from a 350kW rapid-charger, as per the report.

Some variants of the Ioniq 5 even come with a solar panel on the roof to replenish the battery when needed.

As per the report, Hyundai’s Kona EV will be relaunched with a mid-cycle update later this year. The car will be assembled locally in India from imported kits just like its predecessor.

Kona Electric and the e-Niro are expected to come with a 39.2kWh battery and a 136hp motor or a 64kWh battery and a 204hp motor.

The e-Niro has a WLTP range of 289km and 455km, respectively, while the Kona has a slightly higher 305km and 484km. The e-Niro is expected in India after 2023.

Other mass-market EVs

Kia and Hyundai are also working on new mass-market electric vehicles specifically for the Indian market. These EVs will be kept in the sub-Rs 15 lakh price category and the launch is expected in 2024.