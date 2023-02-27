 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Hyundai Alcazar 2023 now open for booking in India with new petrol engine and 6-airbags

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

The new powertrain is RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready. Check more details here

Hyundai ALCAZAR 1.5 Turbo GDi

Hyundai India has unveiled the 2023 Alcazar SUV with a new 1.5L turbo GDi petrol engine in the country. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar bookings have started today at the brand’s Signature outlets in India as well as online at a token payment of Rs 25,000.

The new powertrain is RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready.

In the latest offering, Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature design changes with a new front grille design and redesigned puddle lamp logo with the ‘ALCAZAR’ emblem. Furthermore, the new version of the SUV will come loaded with 6-airbags as a standard safety feature. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar facelift will also boast of Idle Stop & Go feature as stock fitment. For the unversed, the Alcazar is offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Verna design leaked – See details, pricing, features & more