Hyundai Alcazar 2023 now open for booking in India with new petrol engine and 6-airbags

Hyundai ALCAZAR 1.5 Turbo GDi

Hyundai India has unveiled the 2023 Alcazar SUV with a new 1.5L turbo GDi petrol engine in the country. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar bookings have started today at the brand’s Signature outlets in India as well as online at a token payment of Rs 25,000.

The new powertrain is RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready.

In the latest offering, Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature design changes with a new front grille design and redesigned puddle lamp logo with the ‘ALCAZAR’ emblem. Furthermore, the new version of the SUV will come loaded with 6-airbags as a standard safety feature. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar facelift will also boast of Idle Stop & Go feature as stock fitment. For the unversed, the Alcazar is offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Moreover, the new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine of Hyundai ALCAZAR is paired with two transmission options – 7DCT and 6MT. It will be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 6-speed manual gearbox with mileage figures of 18 kmpl and 17.5 kmpl, respectively. Hyundai Alcazar is already sold with a RDE compliant 1.5L CRDi diesel engine which churns out 114 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm between 1,500–2,750 rpm.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we continue to redefine customer experiences across our model range, we are glad to introduce Hyundai ALCAZAR with a benchmark defining new turbo petrol engine that will meet aspirations of our most loved customers. Additionally, we have refined the design of Hyundai ALCAZAR as well as introduced new technologies to amplify Grand Experiences with this new age mobility solution."

“Hyundai ALCAZAR has been a steadfast volume driver for HMI and these new updates will certainly drive more affinity towards the brand. Further, we are well aligned with the Government’s mission of cleaner mobility solutions and the new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol powertrain will be both RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready,” added Garg.