    Hyundai aims to tap rising demand for aspirational models in rural areas

    The country's second largest carmaker is looking to enhance presence in the smaller towns and rural areas with more sales outlets and also initiatives like deployment of mobile service vans.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
    Hyundai (Source: Reuters)

    Hyundai Motor India is looking to tap growth opportunities in the rural areas with rise in demand for aspirational products like sports utility vehicles and feature-rich models, according to company's Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg.

    The automaker's sales outlets in the rural areas have crossed the 600-mark already and it has also increased its manpower to over 5,000 people in such places. Hyundai's sales in the rural areas has crossed the one lakh-mark last year.

    "Almost 18 per cent of our sales are now coming from rural areas. It used to be about 16.5 per cent. So, we have improved on that front. We touched one lakh retails for the first time last year. We now also have 100 mobile service vans in the rural areas," Garg told PTI in an interaction.