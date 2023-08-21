English
    Honda's latest SUV offering Elevate all set to launch on September 4

    Competing in the mid-size SUV market the Elevate's rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara, among others.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 21, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
    A report by Autocar India said, that static display vehicles have also started reaching dealerships.

    Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda is all set to launch its long-awaited Elevate SUV on September 4. A report by Autocar India said, that static display vehicles have also started reaching dealerships.

    Competing in the mid-size SUV market, Elevate's rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara, among others.

    The Elevate SUV is equipped with a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine which delivers 121hp and 145 Nm of torque. The same engine is also found in the Honda City. A press release by Honda mentioned that the engine is renowned for its superior refinement and linear power delivery, which progressively intensifies as the engine revs higher.

    The Elevate will also come with the same transmission choices as Honda's sedan offering the Honda City. Honda offers both CVT (Continous Variable Transmission) and manual transmission options for both cars.

    While the price is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to have a similar price range as the Honda City as it shares its platform and engine with the Honda City.

    The Honda Elevate is likely to face competition from the Hyundai Creta. The Elevate SUV  measures 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,650mm. The Elevate also gets segment-leading 220mm ground clearance.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #automobile #Elevate #Honda #India
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 11:23 am

