Honda to launch new car every year till 2028 in India

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Honda Cars India presently has two models in the country, a compact sedan and a sedan, which accounts for 2.5 per cent market share in the country.

Kunal Behl, VP (marketing and sales), Honda Cars India said Honda in India is expected to grow eight per cent in the current fiscal year, with around 92,000 units.

Japanese car maker Honda will introduce one new product every year for the next three to five years to raise its market share in the Indian market, a company official said.

"We are going to launch one new model every year for the next three to five years. These could be either new models or variants", Kunal Behl, VP (marketing and sales), Honda Cars India said.

Behl said that there are also plans to re-launch an SUV in the first half of the next fiscal year to ride on the booming segment in the country.