Honda to launch electric scooters—what you need to know

HMSI has announced that it will launch an e-scooter in India by 2023.

Parth Charan
October 25, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST
While details about the e-scooter remain undisclosed at this point, it’s clear that Honda does not expect the product to dethrone the Activa as its chief moneymaker in the country. (Image source: https://www.honda2wheelersindia.com/)

Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India (HMSI) – India’s second-largest two-wheeler OEM has just confirmed that it will be entering the rapidly developing e-scooter space with an indigenous product, set to be launched in 2023. According to a report by PTI, the brand will begin discussions with its extensive dealer network, after the current festival season concludes.

Honda’s move has been a long time coming, given the sheer number of central and state-level incentives offered to EV makers and buyers. With the Indian EV market expected to grow from the bottom-up, most players in the two-wheeler space are considering bringing in an electric model.

According to PTI, the company has been in discussions with its parent Honda Motor Company in Japan, with the President, MD, and CEO of HMSI Atsushi Ogata stating that the brand has made “a commitment to launch the product in the next financial year”

He has also stated while they don’t expect a drastic shift in consumer purchasing behaviour, towards EVs, their own extensive know-how with regards to electric powertrains makes Honda particularly well-suited to offer an e-scooter in India.

While details about the e-scooter remain undisclosed at this point, it’s clear that Honda does not expect the product to dethrone the Activa as its chief moneymaker in the country. Ogata also stated that the company is considering making battery management systems.
Parth Charan is a Mumbai-based writer who’s written extensively on cars for over seven years.
Tags: #e-scooter #Electric Vehicle #Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI)
first published: Oct 25, 2021 05:14 pm

