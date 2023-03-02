 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honda to focus on premium products to grow India business

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

Honda Cars India President and CEO Takuya Tsumura said that globally Honda has outlined a direction to focus on electrified and hydrogen powered models going ahead.

Japanese auto major Honda plans to launch at least one new model every year in India with a focus on premium products as it looks to get its business on track in the country.

The company, which on Thursday introduced an updated version of its mid-size sedan -- City, plans to focus on products which are over Rs 10 lakh price tag powered by petrol and hybrid powertrains.

The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned subsidiary, plans to do away with diesel models in the country.

In a press briefing, Honda Cars India President and CEO Takuya Tsumura said the company would focus on the Rs 10 lakh and above segment over the next few years.