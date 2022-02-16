Honda, Renault and Nissan yield positive results at Global NCAP crash test

The Honda City was the only car to score four stars in child occupant safety.

Global NCAP has just conducted tests on four more cars, reaching a crucial 50-car milestone for its #SafercarsforIndia initiative. And the results appear to be encouraging. The UK-based charity organisation has conducted tests on the fourth-generation Honda City, the current-gen Honda Jazz, the Nissan Magnite and its cousin, the Renault Kiger with all four cars receiving a four-star rating in adult occupant safety.

According to David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation, “This is an important milestone moment for our crash testing in India, with fifty models tested to date. There has been significant progress on vehicle safety design since we began our tests in 2014 but, as we see from our latest results, there is still more to be done to achieve the high safety standards that consumers in India rightly demand.”

While the Honda City was the only car to also score four stars in child occupant safety, a four-star rating in adult occupant safety is a big leap for Renault, whose India-specific cars have performed abysmally at the Global NCAP test. The Kiger, in base-level trim, with dual airbags, managed to score a four-star rating. Where it and the Magnite lost out was due to a lap-belt being featured in the rear centre seat, lack of ESC and side head impact protection as standard.

The Nissan Magnite and its cousin, the Renault Kiger, received a four-star rating in adult occupant safety.

Curiously enough, despite offering ISOFIX anchorages for the child restraint system, unlike the Magnite, the Kiger couldn’t score higher on the child occupant safety front. But that’s exactly where the Honda Jazz lost out to the 4th gen City – the latter features ISOFIX anchorages and therefore got an additional star in the child occupant safety score.

The test also brings into question the logic of six airbags as standard, and to what extent they will add to a vehicle’s overall safety score, if dual-airbags are sufficient to deliver a solid four-star score.

Honda Cars India, which has lost its lustre over time with a handful of failed products in the market, appears to be back in the spotlight with two of its biggest sellers having passed a critical test. Given how a higher safety score has helped the likes of Tata Motors and Mahindra expand its consumer base, it’s safe to assume that Honda’s newfound credentials in the safety area, will hold it in good stead in the time to come.